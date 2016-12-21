With Trumpa s win official, foes must find ways to work with him
It's official: Despite overhyped talk of a last-ditch plan by “faithless electors,” Donald Trump surpassed 270 electoral votes and will become the 45th president of the United States on Inauguration Day. For those who hoped against hope that Trump could be kept out of office, the time to fight his election is now at an end, and the time to begin the real political work America needs has arrived.
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Building the Wall Should Not Be Trump's No....
|Wed
|spud
|8
|Trump trashes CIA, dismisses evidence that Russ...
|Tue
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|93
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Tue
|rider
|276,629
|What's an elector to do?
|Tue
|stupid hillary t...
|1
|Bachmann Calls Bush's Bailout Decision an Act o... (Nov '11)
|Dec 19
|Marriage trafficking
|50
|America needs evangelicals in office: Can Esthe...
|Dec 19
|Barros
|2
|With Ivanka Trump, the role of first daughter m...
|Dec 19
|Fcvk tRump
|10
