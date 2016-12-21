Will "fragile" Syria cease-fire deal ...

Will "fragile" Syria cease-fire deal hold up over time?

12 hrs ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "fragile" Syria cease-fire deal Thursday, saying Russia and Turkey will "guarantee" the truce. But the question is: will the agreement hold up over time? Stephen Hadley, principal at international consulting firm Rice Hadley Gates and former national security adviser to President George W. Bush, stressed implementation will be "very difficult."

