There are 10 comments on the American Thinker story from 13 hrs ago, titled Who the Crusaders Are in 2016.

The Muslim world jumped on President George W. Bush's use of the word "crusade" as proof that America wants to wage war against Islam, not merely apprehend international terrorists. While indeed the word does refer to unsuccessful Christian attempts to recapture the Holy Land centuries ago, the word also means "a remedial enterprise undertaken with zeal and enthusiasm."

Baptist

Netherlands

#1 11 hrs ago
Great article, everybody should read it. It shows how Muslims were in constant attack of the non Muslim countries since 338. They attacked the holly land and Syria then went to North Africa and not content went to Europe till they were defeated by great leaders of the time. If they haven't fought the invaders and were like Merkels and EU of today we would have remained savage muslims like them in the Muslim world of today.

asof356

Almaty, Kazakhstan

#2 8 hrs ago
'The Muslim world jumped on President George W. Bush's use of the word 'crusade' as proof that America wants to wage war against Islam'

Which means - If you are a non-muslim, using this word intentionally to describe america's war against terrorists, would be akin to helping and supporting muslims. And if someone does it repeatedly, needlessly and gratuitously, then it means this person is deliberately trying to help muslims.

There is a poster on this thread named - Faith Michigan. She intentionally forces this word everywhere in her comments, in an attempt to lend credence to muslim narrative, and help muslims.

Unfortunately, she is the moderator of this forum. And she will remove this comment.

Faith - If you remove this comment, remember - I will keep posting it again and again, bumping this thread, bringing more attention to this point. You will only propagate this comment further, by removing it. So do not remove it.
I RENOUNCE MO

Austin, TX

#3 5 hrs ago
asof356 wrote:
'The Muslim world jumped on President George W. Bush's use of the word 'crusade' as proof that America wants to wage war against Islam'

Which means - If you are a non-muslim, using this word intentionally to describe america's war against terrorists, would be akin to helping and supporting muslims. And if someone does it repeatedly, needlessly and gratuitously, then it means this person is deliberately trying to help muslims.

There is a poster on this thread named - Faith Michigan. She intentionally forces this word everywhere in her comments, in an attempt to lend credence to muslim narrative, and help muslims.

Unfortunately, she is the moderator of this forum. And she will remove this comment.

Faith - If you remove this comment, remember - I will keep posting it again and again, bumping this thread, bringing more attention to this point. You will only propagate this comment further, by removing it. So do not remove it.
You are braindead.
Playa

Germany

#4 5 hrs ago
I RENOUNCE MO wrote:
You are braindead.
Impersonating the texan, eh inbred muslim? You never told us what you did after your mother was humped by allah.
T W Fontaineblow

Austin, TX

#6 4 hrs ago
I RENOUNCE MO wrote:
Plays pegged you TOM. But then we all know you have always had to be someone else to be a anybody. From your Timesten post about using other monikers and IP's to avoid dis-tractors, or people who ran right over you and the crap yous posted. LOL!

Chief Merciful Now

Washington, DC

#7 4 hrs ago
The attack started with Freemason Knights Templars who pretended to be Christians attempting to steal Gods plans in Jerusalem arch of Coventry in Solomon's Temple few yards from Al-Quds mosque.

Europeans killed these demon worshipers who to fled to America and are not doing proxy wars to force the int-christ to be released from Hell.

Playa

Germany

#8 4 hrs ago
T W Fontaineblow wrote:
Plays pegged you TOM.
It's -----> Playa <----- you filthy kidfcker pedo TOM !

And quit sowing confusion and discord on this forum ... if you know what's good for ya TOM !
T W Fontaineblow

Austin, TX

#9 2 hrs ago
Playa wrote:
You tell me what;s goof fer me. Then I may tell you who I am and where I will be next month. Then I want you to know I am going to make you eat your tongue.
Playa

Germany

#10 2 hrs ago
The Texan toe sucker running his mouth again !

R.....A.....O.....T.....F..... F.....L.....M.....F.....A..... O
T W Fontaineblow

Austin, TX

#11 1 hr ago
Playa wrote:
The Texan toe sucker running his mouth again !

R.....A.....O.....T.....F..... F.....L.....M.....F.....A..... O
Think so? Know so? Or just hope so?
