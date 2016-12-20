Trump thinks a mustache disqualifies you from office. So do a lot of Americans.
John Bolton, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, center, stands in the elevator at Trump Tower in New York. It's not just women whose looks matter to President-elect Donald Trump, according to recent news reports.
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th...
|2 hr
|tomin cali
|49
|Your vote doesn't count
|19 hr
|slick willie expl...
|8
|Continuing battle with media, Trump avoids news...
|19 hr
|slick willie expl...
|50
|Record number of deportations took place on Oba...
|Mon
|tomin cali
|1
|Only one former president is confirmed to atten...
|Sun
|davy
|31
|Real reform is better than clemency at Christmas
|Sun
|Wildchild
|1
|Jamie Stiehm:: Not a Lot of Comfort or Joy as B...
|Sun
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
