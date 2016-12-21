Trump signals shift from Obama's focu...

Trump signals shift from Obama's focus on multilateral foreign action

For eight years, President Barack Obama's foreign policy doctrine has been rooted in a belief that while the United States can take action around the word on its own, it rarely should. His successor, President-elect Donald Trump, has derided some of the same international partnerships Obama and his recent predecessors have promoted, raising the prospect that the Republican's "The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time," Trump tweeted days after the UN Security Council approved a resolution condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

