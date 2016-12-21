Trump signals shift from Obama's focus on multilateral foreign action
For eight years, President Barack Obama's foreign policy doctrine has been rooted in a belief that while the United States can take action around the word on its own, it rarely should. His successor, President-elect Donald Trump, has derided some of the same international partnerships Obama and his recent predecessors have promoted, raising the prospect that the Republican's "The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time," Trump tweeted days after the UN Security Council approved a resolution condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th...
|32 min
|spud
|53
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|4 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|31
|Obama nominating Comey as FBI director Friday (Jun '13)
|5 hr
|Adolph Trumpler
|26
|Who the Crusaders Are in 2016
|14 hr
|T W Fontaineblow
|10
|Trump signals shift from Obama's focus on multi...
|15 hr
|RustyS
|4
|Your vote doesn't count
|Mon
|slick willie expl...
|8
|Continuing battle with media, Trump avoids news...
|Mon
|slick willie expl...
|50
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC