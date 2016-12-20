Trump names Bossert for counterterrorism post
Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he will appoint Thomas P. Bossert to serve as Homeland Security and Counterterrorism secretary. Currently, he runs a homeland and national security consulting business, and is a cyber fellow at the Atlantic Council, which is a think tank founded that examines international issues.
