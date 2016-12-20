Trump names Bossert for counterterror...

Trump names Bossert for counterterrorism post

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WAFF-TV Huntsville

Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he will appoint Thomas P. Bossert to serve as Homeland Security and Counterterrorism secretary. Currently, he runs a homeland and national security consulting business, and is a cyber fellow at the Atlantic Council, which is a think tank founded that examines international issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th... 35 min The Real Donald T... 50
News Your vote doesn't count 21 hr slick willie expl... 8
News Continuing battle with media, Trump avoids news... 22 hr slick willie expl... 50
News Record number of deportations took place on Oba... Mon tomin cali 1
News Only one former president is confirmed to atten... Sun davy 31
News Real reform is better than clemency at Christmas Sun Wildchild 1
News Jamie Stiehm:: Not a Lot of Comfort or Joy as B... Sun Cordwainer Trout 2
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,923 • Total comments across all topics: 277,381,271

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC