Tough fight lies ahead

In a new Wall Street Journal/NBC poll, more than half of respondents, 52 percent, said that Donald Trump will either not change the way business is done in Washington or will bring the This may sound negative, but the fact that 48 percent believe positive change will occur points toward a meaningful note of hope and optimism. With the nomination of highly motivated reformers, like Rep. Tom Price to head up the largest department in the federal government, Health and Human Services, we should feel hopeful.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel.