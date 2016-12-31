This Congress filled the fewest judgeships since 1952. That leaves a big opening for Trump
President-elect Donald Trump will take office with a chance to fill more than 100 seats on the federal courts, thanks mostly to an extraordinary two-year slowdown in judicial confirmations engineered by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. Since Republicans took control of the Senate at the beginning of the 114th Congress last year, senators have voted to confirm only 22 of President Obama 's judicial nominees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your vote doesn't count
|4 hr
|Democrat Hero
|22
|Only one former president is confirmed to atten...
|7 hr
|slick willie expl...
|34
|Trump signals shift from Obama's focus on multi...
|Fri
|davy
|10
|The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema...
|Fri
|BDS
|1
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|33
|N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th...
|Dec 29
|spud
|52
|Obama nominating Comey as FBI director Friday (Jun '13)
|Dec 28
|Adolph Trumpler
|26
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC