The Latest: Trump doesn't want celebrities at inauguration
Donald Trump says he wants "the people" to attend his presidential inauguration, dismissing the "so-called 'A' list celebrities" who he claims are seeking tickets to the Jan. 20 event. On Twitter late Thursday, Trump is slamming the celebrities who supported the campaign of his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, saying, "look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Only one former president is confirmed to atten...
|8 hr
|Mikey
|21
|Continuing battle with media, Trump avoids news...
|16 hr
|Mothra
|40
|Why Building the Wall Should Not Be Trump's No....
|Dec 21
|spud
|8
|Trump trashes CIA, dismisses evidence that Russ...
|Dec 20
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|93
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
|What's an elector to do?
|Dec 20
|stupid hillary t...
|1
|Bachmann Calls Bush's Bailout Decision an Act o... (Nov '11)
|Dec 19
|Marriage trafficking
|50
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC