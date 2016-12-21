The Latest: Trump doesn't want celebr...

The Latest: Trump doesn't want celebrities at inauguration

Donald Trump says he wants "the people" to attend his presidential inauguration, dismissing the "so-called 'A' list celebrities" who he claims are seeking tickets to the Jan. 20 event. On Twitter late Thursday, Trump is slamming the celebrities who supported the campaign of his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, saying, "look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING."

