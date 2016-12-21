The chaos theory of Donald Trump: Sow...

The chaos theory of Donald Trump: Sowing confusion through tweets

Donald Trump's sudden embrace this week of a nuclear arms race - and his staff's scramble to minimize the fallout - underscored an emerging modus operandi for the president-elect: governance by chaos. Since winning the election, Trump has seemed to revel in tossing firecrackers in all directions, often using Twitter to offer brief but provocative pronouncements on foreign and domestic policies alike - and leaving it to others to flesh out his true intentions.

