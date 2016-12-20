Surely There's A Way For All-Powerful...

Surely There's A Way For All-Powerful Conservatives To Play The Victim Card

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Crooks and Liars

A religious studies professor at the University of Pennsylvania, a black woman who teaches a class about the religious right in America and has a fiery liberal persona on social media, Butler's been ridiculed in recent years on primetime TV by the right's Sean Hannity and called out on AM radio by Rush Limbaugh.... But when a fellow professor contacted her a few weeks ago and told her she'd been placed on a brand new nationwide "professor watch list" intended to help conservatives identify faculty liberals, Butler felt like rising McCarthyism on America's campuses just surged to a new high water mark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crooks and Liars.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th... 6 min black power 10
News Continuing battle with media, Trump avoids news... 39 min black power 48
News Your vote doesn't count 1 hr Ronald 6
News Record number of deportations took place on Oba... 10 hr tomin cali 1
News Only one former president is confirmed to atten... 19 hr davy 31
News Real reform is better than clemency at Christmas 21 hr Wildchild 1
News Jamie Stiehm:: Not a Lot of Comfort or Joy as B... 22 hr Cordwainer Trout 2
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,381 • Total comments across all topics: 277,357,832

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC