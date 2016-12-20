Surely There's A Way For All-Powerful Conservatives To Play The Victim Card

A religious studies professor at the University of Pennsylvania, a black woman who teaches a class about the religious right in America and has a fiery liberal persona on social media, Butler's been ridiculed in recent years on primetime TV by the right's Sean Hannity and called out on AM radio by Rush Limbaugh.... But when a fellow professor contacted her a few weeks ago and told her she'd been placed on a brand new nationwide "professor watch list" intended to help conservatives identify faculty liberals, Butler felt like rising McCarthyism on America's campuses just surged to a new high water mark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crooks and Liars.