Senators call for special committee to investigate Russian election hacking
Senators call for special committee to probe Russian interference in the election; if the Russian hacks can hurt the electoral process, according to Senator McCain, then it could 'destroy democracy.' The election is well over, but the storm is still brewing with no end in sight when it comes to trying to figure out what to do about Russian hacks aimed at influencing the election.
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Building the Wall Should Not Be Trump's No....
|Wed
|spud
|8
|Trump trashes CIA, dismisses evidence that Russ...
|Tue
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|93
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Tue
|rider
|276,629
|What's an elector to do?
|Tue
|stupid hillary t...
|1
|Bachmann Calls Bush's Bailout Decision an Act o... (Nov '11)
|Dec 19
|Marriage trafficking
|50
|America needs evangelicals in office: Can Esthe...
|Dec 19
|Barros
|2
|With Ivanka Trump, the role of first daughter m...
|Dec 19
|Fcvk tRump
|10
