Saddam Hussein's death was supposed t...

Saddam Hussein's death was supposed to mark a 'new era' for Iraq. It didn't last five minutes.

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Will Bardenwerper served as an infantry officer in the United States Army and is the author of the upcoming "The Prisoner in His Palace: Saddam Hussein, His American Guards, and What History Leaves Unsaid." Iraqi forces drive an infantry fighting vehicle as they hold a position in the village of Jarif, south of Mosul, on Nov. 12, 2016, after retaking it from the Islamic State.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Your vote doesn't count 44 min 16 teen shots 19
News Trump signals shift from Obama's focus on multi... 7 hr davy 10
News The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema... 9 hr BDS 1
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Thu Lotteries Abandon... 33
News N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th... Thu spud 52
News Obama nominating Comey as FBI director Friday (Jun '13) Wed Adolph Trumpler 26
News Who the Crusaders Are in 2016 Dec 28 T W Fontaineblow 10
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,571 • Total comments across all topics: 277,471,846

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC