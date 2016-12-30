Saddam Hussein's death was supposed to mark a 'new era' for Iraq. It didn't last five minutes.

Will Bardenwerper served as an infantry officer in the United States Army and is the author of the upcoming "The Prisoner in His Palace: Saddam Hussein, His American Guards, and What History Leaves Unsaid." Iraqi forces drive an infantry fighting vehicle as they hold a position in the village of Jarif, south of Mosul, on Nov. 12, 2016, after retaking it from the Islamic State.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.