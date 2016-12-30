Saddam Hussein's death was supposed to mark a 'new era' for Iraq. It didn't last five minutes.
Will Bardenwerper served as an infantry officer in the United States Army and is the author of the upcoming "The Prisoner in His Palace: Saddam Hussein, His American Guards, and What History Leaves Unsaid." Iraqi forces drive an infantry fighting vehicle as they hold a position in the village of Jarif, south of Mosul, on Nov. 12, 2016, after retaking it from the Islamic State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your vote doesn't count
|44 min
|16 teen shots
|19
|Trump signals shift from Obama's focus on multi...
|7 hr
|davy
|10
|The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema...
|9 hr
|BDS
|1
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Thu
|Lotteries Abandon...
|33
|N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th...
|Thu
|spud
|52
|Obama nominating Comey as FBI director Friday (Jun '13)
|Wed
|Adolph Trumpler
|26
|Who the Crusaders Are in 2016
|Dec 28
|T W Fontaineblow
|10
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC