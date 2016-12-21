Report: 8 years of Obama vacations cost at least $85 million
As America's first family enjoys its eighth and final vacation in Hawaii, new estimates put the price tag of the Obamas' annual trip at $3.5 million or more. In total, the cost of the first family's personal or largely personal travel during the last eight years comes to $85 million - though that is likely to climb to $90 million after additional records are released, according to the conservative group Judicial Watch based on federal government records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump signals shift from Obama's focus on multi...
|16 min
|barrack
|7
|Your vote doesn't count
|52 min
|Dale
|13
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|10 hr
|Lotteries Abandon...
|33
|N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th...
|12 hr
|spud
|52
|Obama nominating Comey as FBI director Friday (Jun '13)
|17 hr
|Adolph Trumpler
|26
|Who the Crusaders Are in 2016
|Wed
|T W Fontaineblow
|10
|Continuing battle with media, Trump avoids news...
|Dec 26
|slick willie expl...
|50
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC