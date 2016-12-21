Report: 8 years of Obama vacations co...

Report: 8 years of Obama vacations cost at least $85 million

14 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

As America's first family enjoys its eighth and final vacation in Hawaii, new estimates put the price tag of the Obamas' annual trip at $3.5 million or more. In total, the cost of the first family's personal or largely personal travel during the last eight years comes to $85 million - though that is likely to climb to $90 million after additional records are released, according to the conservative group Judicial Watch based on federal government records.

