President Obama may not have destroyed the Democratic Party. But he hurt it real bad.
HuffPo's Sam Stein is getting some grief today for saying that President Obama "destroyed" the Democratic Party during his eight years in office. 's leadership and you have to wonder, what was the political - what were the electoral benefits that he gave to the party? He leaves them in a much worse position.
