Only one former president is confirmed to attend Trumpa s inauguration: Jimmy Carter

There are 21 comments on the Sunherald.com story from Yesterday, titled Only one former president is confirmed to attend Trumpa s inauguration: Jimmy Carter. In it, Sunherald.com reports that:

As Donald Trump defied political convention and captured a stunning victory in November's presidential election, he did so without the support of any living U.S. president. Now, he might have to assume the office with the support of just one, and an unusual one at that.

@ Real Kelly

Costa Mesa, CA

#1 Yesterday
Who gives a rats ass whether any Hollywood celebrities attend Trump's inauguration!
Bunch of overblown narcissists anyways but why would the former presidents not attend!
That would not only show a great disrespect to the office of of the presidency...
It also shows a total disregard for the millions and millions of Americans who elected him to be their president!
America voted and we won!
Don't disrespect my vote by not showing due respect to our new president!

Retribution

Bladensburg, MD

#2 23 hrs ago
Vladimir Putin, Netanyahu and Assad will surely attend Trump's inaugural ball. That's certain to pose a unique seating arrangement for dinner.

USAUSAUSA

Jeffersonville, IN

#3 22 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
Vladimir Putin, Netanyahu and Assad will surely attend Trump's inaugural ball. That's certain to pose a unique seating arrangement for dinner.
It looks to me like the retribution is something you won't like when the West Virginians get ready to show you how it is.
The payback for what the Democrats done to them might not be nice.
Assad didn't do it and billions have been spent to get him by the liberals for some reason.
Well enough should have been left alone there, but hind sight is 20/20 I guess.

Retribution

Bladensburg, MD

#5 22 hrs ago
USAUSAUSA wrote:
<quoted text>It looks to me like the retribution is something you won't like when the West Virginians get ready to show you how it is.
The payback for what the Democrats done to them might not be nice.
Assad didn't do it and billions have been spent to get him by the liberals for some reason.
Well enough should have been left alone there, but hind sight is 20/20 I guess.
Only problem West Virginians have is they're not a natural gas producing state.

Even China has converted to gas and alternative energy solutions from coal to negate their atrocious air quality crisis.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#6 22 hrs ago
[QUOTE who="@ Real Kelly"]Who gives a rats ass whether any Hollywood celebrities attend Trump's inauguration!
Bunch of overblown narcissists anyways but why would the former presidents not attend!
That would not only show a great disrespect to the office of of the presidency...
It also shows a total disregard for the millions and millions of Americans who elected him to be their president!
America voted and we won!
Don't disrespect my vote by not showing due respect to our new president!
[/QUOTE]
The greatest disrespect shown towards the United States of America was when the despotic Comrade tRump was appointed by the Electoral College, against the will of the American people.

@ Real Kelly

Garden City, MI

#7 22 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
[QUOTE who="@ Real Kelly"]Who gives a rats ass whether any Hollywood celebrities attend Trump's inauguration!
Bunch of overblown narcissists anyways but why would the former presidents not attend!
That would not only show a great disrespect to the office of of the presidency...
It also shows a total disregard for the millions and millions of Americans who elected him to be their president!
America voted and we won!
Don't disrespect my vote by not showing due respect to our new president!
"

The greatest disrespect shown towards the United States of America was when the despotic Comrade tRump was appointed by the Electoral College, against the will of the American people.
You mean the same electoral process we've been choosing our presidents with for the last 200 plus years?
Oh...
OK!
You just suffering from losers scorn!
Go get deprogrammed somewhere pal
Lmfao!!!

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#8 18 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
<quoted text>

Only problem West Virginians have is they're not a natural gas producing state.

Even China has converted to gas and alternative energy solutions from coal to negate their atrocious air quality crisis.
Snowflake as someone who spends time in China I can assure you that China has not converted to natural gas, neither has India or any of the other countries in the region, you can still see steam locomotives operating.

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#9 18 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
<quoted text>
The greatest disrespect shown towards the United States of America was when the despotic Comrade tRump was appointed by the Electoral College, against the will of the American people.
Snowflake perhaps you should crack a book and study, you appear to know very little about the election process.

Funny how you unhinged you libtards become, just like I predicted.

How's your color crayon and play doh therapy going cupcake?

Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#10 18 hrs ago
Mikey wrote:
<quoted text>

Snowflake as someone who spends time in China I can assure you that China has not converted to natural gas, neither has India or any of the other countries in the region, you can still see steam locomotives operating.
If that's true China wouldn't have reduced the importation of US Coal shipments over the last 4 years nor taken measures to reduce carbon emissions to combat their poor air quality crisis.

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#11 18 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
<quoted text>

Only problem West Virginians have is they're not a natural gas producing state.

Even China has converted to gas and alternative energy solutions from coal to negate their atrocious air quality crisis.
Oh, and by the way snowflake, gas companies have been crawling all over West Virginia the last few years trying to buy gas leases to drill for natural gas, it's just a matter of time, there are many producing natural gas wells in West Virginia, that deposit goes north into New York State.
Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#12 18 hrs ago
Mikey wrote:
<quoted text>

Snowflake as someone who spends time in China I can assure you that China has not converted to natural gas, neither has India or any of the other countries in the region, you can still see steam locomotives operating.
Beijing smog: pollution red alert declared in China capital and 21 other cities

Authorities issue five-day warning and order schools to close, residents to stay indoors and heavy industry to slow or halt production

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/dec/17...

Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#13 18 hrs ago
Mikey wrote:
<quoted text>

Oh, and by the way snowflake, gas companies have been crawling all over West Virginia the last few years trying to buy gas leases to drill for natural gas, it's just a matter of time, there are many producing natural gas wells in West Virginia, that deposit goes north into New York State.
Hopefully that exploration works out in West Virginia and ignite job growth in an otherwise dead economy.
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#14 17 hrs ago
Mikey wrote:
<quoted text>

Snowflake perhaps you should crack a book and study, you appear to know very little about the election process.

Funny how you unhinged you libtards become, just like I predicted.

How's your color crayon and play doh therapy going cupcake?
Unlike you princess, I do have a grasp of facts and reality, & how the despotic & corrupt Comrade tRump was appointed.

Go Pack Go!!

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#15 15 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
<quoted text>

If that's true China wouldn't have reduced the importation of US Coal shipments over the last 4 years nor taken measures to reduce carbon emissions to combat their poor air quality crisis.
The Chinese have sought out other markets for cheaper coal supplies, with the increased cost American coal companies have problems competing, not to worry, we can use that coal here.
Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#16 15 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
<quoted text>

Beijing smog: pollution red alert declared in China capital and 21 other cities

Authorities issue five-day warning and order schools to close, residents to stay indoors and heavy industry to slow or halt production

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/dec/17...
Are you trying to make my point for me, china has not phased out the burning of any coal, they are building new coal fired power plants as I type, and there are many homes in China heated by coal.
Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#17 15 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
<quoted text>

Unlike you princess, I do have a grasp of facts and reality, & how the despotic & corrupt Comrade tRump was appointed.

Go Pack Go!!
Apparently you don't snowflake, study up on our election process snowflake, the system worked as designed, it prevented an unqualified tyrant from being president.

Get someone to help you understand the process cupcake.

Sounds like you need more time with your color crayons and play doh therapy.
Jan

Reading, PA

#18 15 hrs ago
Jimmy Carter was a good president, still is a good man.
Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#19 15 hrs ago
Jan wrote:
Jimmy Carter was a good president, still is a good man.
Jimmy Carter was a huge failure, ask any of us who were lucky enough to have been there, things were so bad they invented the misery index, high energy costs, high interest rates, high unemployment, and the world laughed at him, I still remember him wearing his turtle neck sweaters in the White House when he told Americans to turn their thermostats down.

He turned out to be much better at watching people build houses.
black power

Stone Mountain, GA

#20 9 hrs ago
I WILL BE THERE I AM PRESIDENT OF THE HOOD OF THESE UNITED States COLORS LIVES Matter B.P
Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#21 9 hrs ago
Mikey wrote:
<quoted text>

Are you trying to make my point for me, china has not phased out the burning of any coal, they are building new coal fired power plants as I type, and there are many homes in China heated by coal.
Top News


Thu Mar 24, 2016 | 6:29 AM EDT

China to halt construction on coal-fired power plants in 15 regions

China will stop the construction of coal-fired power plants in 15 regions as part of its efforts to tackle a capacity glut in the sector, the country's energy regulator said on Thursday, confirming an earlier media report.

The Southern Energy Observer, a magazine run by the state-owned China Southern Power Grid Corp, said regulators had halted the construction of coal-fired plants in regions where capacity was already in surplus, including the major coal producing centers of Inner Mongolia, Shanxi and Shaanxi.
