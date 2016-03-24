Only one former president is confirmed to attend Trumpa s inauguration: Jimmy Carter
As Donald Trump defied political convention and captured a stunning victory in November's presidential election, he did so without the support of any living U.S. president. Now, he might have to assume the office with the support of just one, and an unusual one at that.
#1 Yesterday
Who gives a rats ass whether any Hollywood celebrities attend Trump's inauguration!
Bunch of overblown narcissists anyways but why would the former presidents not attend!
That would not only show a great disrespect to the office of of the presidency...
It also shows a total disregard for the millions and millions of Americans who elected him to be their president!
America voted and we won!
Don't disrespect my vote by not showing due respect to our new president!
#2 23 hrs ago
Vladimir Putin, Netanyahu and Assad will surely attend Trump's inaugural ball. That's certain to pose a unique seating arrangement for dinner.
#3 22 hrs ago
It looks to me like the retribution is something you won't like when the West Virginians get ready to show you how it is.
The payback for what the Democrats done to them might not be nice.
Assad didn't do it and billions have been spent to get him by the liberals for some reason.
Well enough should have been left alone there, but hind sight is 20/20 I guess.
#5 22 hrs ago
Only problem West Virginians have is they're not a natural gas producing state.
Even China has converted to gas and alternative energy solutions from coal to negate their atrocious air quality crisis.
#6 22 hrs ago
[QUOTE who="@ Real Kelly"]Who gives a rats ass whether any Hollywood celebrities attend Trump's inauguration!
Bunch of overblown narcissists anyways but why would the former presidents not attend!
That would not only show a great disrespect to the office of of the presidency...
It also shows a total disregard for the millions and millions of Americans who elected him to be their president!
America voted and we won!
Don't disrespect my vote by not showing due respect to our new president!
[/QUOTE]
The greatest disrespect shown towards the United States of America was when the despotic Comrade tRump was appointed by the Electoral College, against the will of the American people.
#7 22 hrs ago
You mean the same electoral process we've been choosing our presidents with for the last 200 plus years?
Oh...
OK!
You just suffering from losers scorn!
Go get deprogrammed somewhere pal
Lmfao!!!
Saint Paul, MN
#8 18 hrs ago
Snowflake as someone who spends time in China I can assure you that China has not converted to natural gas, neither has India or any of the other countries in the region, you can still see steam locomotives operating.
Saint Paul, MN
#9 18 hrs ago
Snowflake perhaps you should crack a book and study, you appear to know very little about the election process.
Funny how you unhinged you libtards become, just like I predicted.
How's your color crayon and play doh therapy going cupcake?
#10 18 hrs ago
If that's true China wouldn't have reduced the importation of US Coal shipments over the last 4 years nor taken measures to reduce carbon emissions to combat their poor air quality crisis.
Saint Paul, MN
#11 18 hrs ago
Oh, and by the way snowflake, gas companies have been crawling all over West Virginia the last few years trying to buy gas leases to drill for natural gas, it's just a matter of time, there are many producing natural gas wells in West Virginia, that deposit goes north into New York State.
#12 18 hrs ago
Beijing smog: pollution red alert declared in China capital and 21 other cities
Authorities issue five-day warning and order schools to close, residents to stay indoors and heavy industry to slow or halt production
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/dec/17...
#13 18 hrs ago
Hopefully that exploration works out in West Virginia and ignite job growth in an otherwise dead economy.
#14 17 hrs ago
Unlike you princess, I do have a grasp of facts and reality, & how the despotic & corrupt Comrade tRump was appointed.
Go Pack Go!!
Saint Paul, MN
|
#15 15 hrs ago
The Chinese have sought out other markets for cheaper coal supplies, with the increased cost American coal companies have problems competing, not to worry, we can use that coal here.
Saint Paul, MN
|
#16 15 hrs ago
Are you trying to make my point for me, china has not phased out the burning of any coal, they are building new coal fired power plants as I type, and there are many homes in China heated by coal.
Saint Paul, MN
|
#17 15 hrs ago
Apparently you don't snowflake, study up on our election process snowflake, the system worked as designed, it prevented an unqualified tyrant from being president.
Get someone to help you understand the process cupcake.
Sounds like you need more time with your color crayons and play doh therapy.
#18 15 hrs ago
Jimmy Carter was a good president, still is a good man.
Saint Paul, MN
|
#19 15 hrs ago
Jimmy Carter was a huge failure, ask any of us who were lucky enough to have been there, things were so bad they invented the misery index, high energy costs, high interest rates, high unemployment, and the world laughed at him, I still remember him wearing his turtle neck sweaters in the White House when he told Americans to turn their thermostats down.
He turned out to be much better at watching people build houses.
#20 9 hrs ago
I WILL BE THERE I AM PRESIDENT OF THE HOOD OF THESE UNITED States COLORS LIVES Matter B.P
#21 9 hrs ago
Top News
Thu Mar 24, 2016 | 6:29 AM EDT
China to halt construction on coal-fired power plants in 15 regions
China will stop the construction of coal-fired power plants in 15 regions as part of its efforts to tackle a capacity glut in the sector, the country's energy regulator said on Thursday, confirming an earlier media report.
The Southern Energy Observer, a magazine run by the state-owned China Southern Power Grid Corp, said regulators had halted the construction of coal-fired plants in regions where capacity was already in surplus, including the major coal producing centers of Inner Mongolia, Shanxi and Shaanxi.
