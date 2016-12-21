Obama dumps registry for some immigra...

Obama dumps registry for some immigrant men, mostly Muslims

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: New Canaan News-Review

In this Nov. 20, 2016 photo, President-elect Donald Trump pauses for photographs as he greets Kansas Secretary of State, Kris Kobach, at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse, in Bedminster, N.J. In this Nov. 20, 2016 photo, President-elect Donald Trump pauses for photographs as he greets Kansas Secretary of State, Kris Kobach, at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse, in Bedminster, N.J. WASHINGTON - The Obama administration said Thursday it is officially scrapping a post-9/11 requirement for immigrant men from predominantly Muslim countries to register with the federal government. The U.S. hasn't used the program since 2011, but a top immigration adviser to President-elect Donald Trump has spoken of renewing it.

