Obama blocks Trump's Muslim, Arab registry plans
The National Security Entry-Exit Registration System , established by President George W. Bush after 9/11, required immigrants from certain countries to register with the U.S. government. But it had not been used by Homeland Security since 2011, though it could have been reactivated at any time.
