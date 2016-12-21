Ny Ag: Trump can't dissolve foundatio...

Ny Ag: Trump can't dissolve foundation during investigation

12 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Donald Trump cannot move ahead with his plan to dismantle his charitable foundation because state prosecutors are probing whether the president-elect personally benefited from its spending, the New York attorney general's office said Tuesday. "The Trump foundation is still under investigation by this office and cannot legally dissolve until that investigation is complete," said Amy Spitalnick, spokeswoman for state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

