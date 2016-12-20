Noam Chomsky's audacious request for President Obama before he leaves office
Retired MIT linguistics professor Noam Chomsky issued a video message on Friday December 23 regarding the critical problem faced by undocumented immigrants on the verge of a Trump presidency. "President Obama, to his credit, has issued personal pardons in deserving cases, but he should go far beyond," Chomsky stated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th...
|10 min
|Haagis
|48
|Your vote doesn't count
|16 hr
|slick willie expl...
|8
|Continuing battle with media, Trump avoids news...
|16 hr
|slick willie expl...
|50
|Record number of deportations took place on Oba...
|Mon
|tomin cali
|1
|Only one former president is confirmed to atten...
|Sun
|davy
|31
|Real reform is better than clemency at Christmas
|Sun
|Wildchild
|1
|Jamie Stiehm:: Not a Lot of Comfort or Joy as B...
|Sun
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC