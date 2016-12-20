Noam Chomsky's audacious request for ...

Noam Chomsky's audacious request for President Obama before he leaves office

9 hrs ago Read more: The Raw Story

Retired MIT linguistics professor Noam Chomsky issued a video message on Friday December 23 regarding the critical problem faced by undocumented immigrants on the verge of a Trump presidency. "President Obama, to his credit, has issued personal pardons in deserving cases, but he should go far beyond," Chomsky stated.

