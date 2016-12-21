National security expert on Berlin Christmas market attack
CBS News senior national security analyst Fran Townsend, a former homeland security adviser to President George W. Bush, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the Berlin Christmas market attack and the recent Europe travel alert issues by the State Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Building the Wall Should Not Be Trump's No....
|Wed
|spud
|8
|Trump trashes CIA, dismisses evidence that Russ...
|Tue
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|93
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Tue
|rider
|276,629
|What's an elector to do?
|Tue
|stupid hillary t...
|1
|Bachmann Calls Bush's Bailout Decision an Act o... (Nov '11)
|Dec 19
|Marriage trafficking
|50
|America needs evangelicals in office: Can Esthe...
|Dec 19
|Barros
|2
|With Ivanka Trump, the role of first daughter m...
|Dec 19
|Fcvk tRump
|10
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC