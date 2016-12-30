Inauguration speaker Franklin Graham: God allowed Donald Trump to win
The Rev. Franklin Graham, on the steps of the Columbia, S.C., Statehouse for part of his 50-state Decision America tour, calls on an audience of 7,100 to pray and vote for evangelical Christian candidates and run for office themselves.
