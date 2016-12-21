Impact of Previous US Sanctions on Ru...

Impact of Previous US Sanctions on Russia Mixed, Experts Say

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KWLM-AM Willmar

The new sanctions ordered by the U.S. government Thursday against Russia in retaliation for alleged election interference may not be as effective as planned, some experts say. In March of 2014 the United States initially imposed sanctions after Russian troops annexed Crimea from Ukraine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Your vote doesn't count 54 min WHAT 20
News Only one former president is confirmed to atten... 3 hr Fcvk tRump 32
News Trump signals shift from Obama's focus on multi... 17 hr davy 10
News The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema... 19 hr BDS 1
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Thu Lotteries Abandon... 33
News N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th... Thu spud 52
News Obama nominating Comey as FBI director Friday (Jun '13) Wed Adolph Trumpler 26
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,703 • Total comments across all topics: 277,482,689

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC