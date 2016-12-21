Impact of Previous US Sanctions on Russia Mixed, Experts Say
The new sanctions ordered by the U.S. government Thursday against Russia in retaliation for alleged election interference may not be as effective as planned, some experts say. In March of 2014 the United States initially imposed sanctions after Russian troops annexed Crimea from Ukraine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your vote doesn't count
|54 min
|WHAT
|20
|Only one former president is confirmed to atten...
|3 hr
|Fcvk tRump
|32
|Trump signals shift from Obama's focus on multi...
|17 hr
|davy
|10
|The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema...
|19 hr
|BDS
|1
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Thu
|Lotteries Abandon...
|33
|N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th...
|Thu
|spud
|52
|Obama nominating Comey as FBI director Friday (Jun '13)
|Wed
|Adolph Trumpler
|26
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC