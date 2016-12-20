How Obama began to mend broken tribal relations
This fall, as the months slid by and President Barack Obama failed to address the increasing violence between police and pipeline protesters near North Dakota's Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, many activists felt abandoned. In one YouTube video, 23-year-old Kendrick Eagle hunches against the wind, addressing the president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at High Country News.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th...
|2 hr
|Retribution
|44
|Your vote doesn't count
|7 hr
|slick willie expl...
|8
|Continuing battle with media, Trump avoids news...
|7 hr
|slick willie expl...
|50
|Record number of deportations took place on Oba...
|19 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Only one former president is confirmed to atten...
|Sun
|davy
|31
|Real reform is better than clemency at Christmas
|Sun
|Wildchild
|1
|Jamie Stiehm:: Not a Lot of Comfort or Joy as B...
|Sun
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC