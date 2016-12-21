How inaugural covers have evolved through the years

This postcard was postmarked March 4, 1913, the date Woodrow Wilson was sworn in as the 28th president of the United States. No special postmarks were available, so this card was postmarked Washington, D.C. The words INAUGURATION DAY first appeared within the killer bars of an inaugural cancellation in 1957, for Dwight D. Eisenhower's second-term inauguration.

