How inaugural covers have evolved through the years
This postcard was postmarked March 4, 1913, the date Woodrow Wilson was sworn in as the 28th president of the United States. No special postmarks were available, so this card was postmarked Washington, D.C. The words INAUGURATION DAY first appeared within the killer bars of an inaugural cancellation in 1957, for Dwight D. Eisenhower's second-term inauguration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Linn's Stamp News.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who the Crusaders Are in 2016
|2 hr
|Baptist
|1
|N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th...
|15 hr
|The Real Donald T...
|50
|Your vote doesn't count
|Mon
|slick willie expl...
|8
|Continuing battle with media, Trump avoids news...
|Mon
|slick willie expl...
|50
|Record number of deportations took place on Oba...
|Mon
|tomin cali
|1
|Only one former president is confirmed to atten...
|Sun
|davy
|31
|Real reform is better than clemency at Christmas
|Sun
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC