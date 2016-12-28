Hot Season

Hot Season

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Pordland Mercury

I could have read Susan Defreitas' debut novel Hot Season when I received an advance copy in July, but I'm glad I didn't. Because in the wake of a painful election, reading the local author and editor's clean, evocative prose was like stepping into my own adolescence in Seattle in the weeks, months, and years following the 2000 election of another popular vote loser, George W. Bush.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pordland Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump signals shift from Obama's focus on multi... 57 min Jeff Brightone 3
News Who the Crusaders Are in 2016 58 min Playa 7
News N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th... 21 hr The Real Donald T... 50
News Your vote doesn't count Mon slick willie expl... 8
News Continuing battle with media, Trump avoids news... Mon slick willie expl... 50
News Record number of deportations took place on Oba... Mon tomin cali 1
News Only one former president is confirmed to atten... Sun davy 31
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,938 • Total comments across all topics: 277,401,693

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC