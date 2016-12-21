Here's Who Will Pray at Trump's Inaug...

Here's Who Will Pray at Trump's Inauguration

Read more: Christianity Today

Evangelical leaders Franklin Graham and Samuel Rodriguez will take the stage alongside Donald Trump at his presidential inauguration next month. The pair are among a half dozen clergy who will participate in the Trump administration's kickoff in Washington, according to a lineup first obtained by The Washington Post .

