Giuliani: Obama failed on terror - but Trump will bring peace
Former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani continues to tout Trump, despite failing to secure a coveted position in The Donald's cabinet. The former mayor said Sunday that President Obama's legacy on combating terror can only be described as "lackadaisical" and claimed the world will be "more peaceful" under Trump.
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Only one former president is confirmed to atten...
|6 hr
|davy
|32
|Continuing battle with media, Trump avoids news...
|7 hr
|Quirky
|46
|Real reform is better than clemency at Christmas
|8 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Jamie Stiehm:: Not a Lot of Comfort or Joy as B...
|9 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Why Building the Wall Should Not Be Trump's No....
|Dec 21
|spud
|8
|Trump trashes CIA, dismisses evidence that Russ...
|Dec 20
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|93
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
