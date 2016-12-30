Former Bush Aide: Obama 'Trying to Make Up' for America's Weakened Power
By ejecting 35 Russian diplomats identified as spies, President Barack Obama is "trying to make up" for weakened power of the United States that occurred under his watch, Scott Jennings, former special assistant to President George W. Bush told Newsmax TV on Friday. Furthermore, Democrats should be furious the commander in chief waited so long to retaliate after U.S. intelligence determined that Russia led an effort to influence the presidential election in favor of Donald Trump by hacking and releasing private Democratic Party emails, according to Jennings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Only one former president is confirmed to atten...
|1 hr
|slick willie expl...
|34
|Your vote doesn't count
|4 hr
|WHAT
|20
|Trump signals shift from Obama's focus on multi...
|21 hr
|davy
|10
|The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema...
|23 hr
|BDS
|1
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Thu
|Lotteries Abandon...
|33
|N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th...
|Thu
|spud
|52
|Obama nominating Comey as FBI director Friday (Jun '13)
|Wed
|Adolph Trumpler
|26
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC