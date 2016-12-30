Former Bush Aide: Obama 'Trying to Ma...

Former Bush Aide: Obama 'Trying to Make Up' for America's Weakened Power

By ejecting 35 Russian diplomats identified as spies, President Barack Obama is "trying to make up" for weakened power of the United States that occurred under his watch, Scott Jennings, former special assistant to President George W. Bush told Newsmax TV on Friday. Furthermore, Democrats should be furious the commander in chief waited so long to retaliate after U.S. intelligence determined that Russia led an effort to influence the presidential election in favor of Donald Trump by hacking and releasing private Democratic Party emails, according to Jennings.

