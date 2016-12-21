Federal judge orders torture report preserved
A federal judge ordered the government Wednesday to preserve a 2014 Senate report documenting the alleged abuse of CIA detainees that occurred after the September 11 attacks. Lawyers for Abd al-Rahim Al-Nashiri -- who has been charged for his involvement in the bombing of the USS Cole in 2000 -- sought preservation last month of a Senate Select Committee on Intelligence report entitled, "Committee Study of the Central Intelligence Agency's Detention and Interrogation Program."
