Federal judge issues injunction against Obama administration abortion, transgender regulations
A federal judge in Texas handed a victory to conservatives Saturday, issuing a temporary injunction to stop President Barack Obama's administration's regulation that would prevent discrimination in health care on the basis of "gender identity" and "termination of pregnancy." U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor, who was appointed to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas by President George W. Bush, sided with conservative plaintiffs who argued that the administration's rule violated religion freedom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your vote doesn't count
|17 hr
|Democrat Hero
|22
|Only one former president is confirmed to atten...
|20 hr
|slick willie expl...
|34
|Trump signals shift from Obama's focus on multi...
|Fri
|davy
|10
|The Messy Truth about Race-Baiting Radical Dema...
|Fri
|BDS
|1
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|33
|N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th...
|Dec 29
|spud
|52
|Obama nominating Comey as FBI director Friday (Jun '13)
|Dec 28
|Adolph Trumpler
|26
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC