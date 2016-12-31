Federal judge issues injunction again...

Federal judge issues injunction against Obama administration abortion, transgender regulations

13 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

A federal judge in Texas handed a victory to conservatives Saturday, issuing a temporary injunction to stop President Barack Obama's administration's regulation that would prevent discrimination in health care on the basis of "gender identity" and "termination of pregnancy." U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor, who was appointed to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas by President George W. Bush, sided with conservative plaintiffs who argued that the administration's rule violated religion freedom.

