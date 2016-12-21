Ex-U.S. Attorney Yang said to be Trump's top SEC contender

President-elect Donald Trump is considering nominating ex-U.S. attorney Debra Wong Yang to run the Securities and Exchange Commission, positioning her to be the second consecutive former federal prosecutor to lead Wall Street's top regulator, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter. While Trump and his transition team have spoken with a handful of candidates, Yang is the top contender to be SEC chairman, said the person, who asked not to be named because the incoming president hasn't announced his pick.

