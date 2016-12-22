Donald Trump books Mormon Tabernacle Choir for inauguration
The choir said Thursday it will sing at the Donald's swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 20, according to the New York Daily News . "Singing the music of America is one of the things we do best.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Only one former president is confirmed to atten...
|8 hr
|Mikey
|21
|Continuing battle with media, Trump avoids news...
|16 hr
|Mothra
|40
|Why Building the Wall Should Not Be Trump's No....
|Dec 21
|spud
|8
|Trump trashes CIA, dismisses evidence that Russ...
|Dec 20
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|93
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
|What's an elector to do?
|Dec 20
|stupid hillary t...
|1
|Bachmann Calls Bush's Bailout Decision an Act o... (Nov '11)
|Dec 19
|Marriage trafficking
|50
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC