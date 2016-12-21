Dems press for Tillerson's tax returns
Democrats are accusing Rex Tillerson, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to become secretary of state, of reneging on a pledge to hand over three years worth of tax returns. A standard questionnaire sent jointly by Democrats and Republicans asks whether the nominee would be willing to provide prior tax returns for himself and his spouse "if asked."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAEF.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Building the Wall Should Not Be Trump's No....
|Wed
|spud
|8
|Trump trashes CIA, dismisses evidence that Russ...
|Tue
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|93
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Tue
|rider
|276,629
|What's an elector to do?
|Tue
|stupid hillary t...
|1
|Bachmann Calls Bush's Bailout Decision an Act o... (Nov '11)
|Dec 19
|Marriage trafficking
|50
|America needs evangelicals in office: Can Esthe...
|Dec 19
|Barros
|2
|With Ivanka Trump, the role of first daughter m...
|Dec 19
|Fcvk tRump
|10
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC