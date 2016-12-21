Dana Milbank: As Trump prepares his kissy face for Putin, a glimpse into the dictatora s soul
It was June 2001 and I was covering President George W. Bush's trip to Slovenia, where he had just met Vladimir Putin for the first time. I and others were struck by Bush's praise for the Russian leader as “trustworthy.” Said Bush: “I was able to get a sense of his soul.” But back in Washington, my editor had no interest in such talk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|31
|Obama nominating Comey as FBI director Friday (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Adolph Trumpler
|26
|Who the Crusaders Are in 2016
|11 hr
|T W Fontaineblow
|10
|N.J. immigration lawyer: Will Trump be worse th...
|11 hr
|Lovey392
|51
|Trump signals shift from Obama's focus on multi...
|11 hr
|RustyS
|4
|Your vote doesn't count
|Mon
|slick willie expl...
|8
|Continuing battle with media, Trump avoids news...
|Mon
|slick willie expl...
|50
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC