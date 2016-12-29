.com | Saddam still haunts Washington, 10 years after his death
This 2003 photo shows a Marine covering the head of a statue of Saddam Hussein with the US flag in Baghdad, before pulling it down. Washington - Ten years after Saddam Hussein's execution, the ghost of the Iraqi strongman still haunts America, serving as a potent reminder of its broken ambitions to bring stability and democracy to the Middle East.
