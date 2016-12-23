Clinton wins popular vote by nearly 2.9 million

Hillary Clinton received nearly 2.9 million more votes than President-elect Donald Trump, giving her the largest popular vote margin of any losing presidential candidate. Certified results in all 50 states and the District of Columbia show Clinton winning nearly 65,844,610 million votes - 48 percent - - to Trump's 62,979,636 million votes - - 46 percent - according to an analysis by The Associated Press.

