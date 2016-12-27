Chicago Gun Deaths on Obamaa s Watch Nearly Overtake Iraq War Deaths Under Bush
Just under 4,230 Americans died in the Iraq War during George W. Bush's time in office. Nearly that many-3,903-have died in Chicago alone since Barack Obama took office in 2009.
