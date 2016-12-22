BookWatch: James Rickards says Donald Trump can't stop the next financial crisis
To avoid it, we'd have to break up the big banks and ban most derivatives, and bank lobbyists will stop that, he says James Rickards sees threats in many places. In his latest book, "The Road to Ruin: The Global Elites' Secret Plan for the Next Financial Crisis," he paints a picture of how that crisis will unfold.
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Only one former president is confirmed to atten...
|8 hr
|Mikey
|21
|Continuing battle with media, Trump avoids news...
|16 hr
|Mothra
|40
|Why Building the Wall Should Not Be Trump's No....
|Dec 21
|spud
|8
|Trump trashes CIA, dismisses evidence that Russ...
|Dec 20
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|93
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
|What's an elector to do?
|Dec 20
|stupid hillary t...
|1
|Bachmann Calls Bush's Bailout Decision an Act o... (Nov '11)
|Dec 19
|Marriage trafficking
|50
