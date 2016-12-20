Bill Would Encourage Colleges To Support Free Speech Rights
The sponsor of a proposed piece of legislation says it will ensure freedom of speech on Virginia's college and university campuses. Del. Steve Landes, R-Weyers Cave, has prefiled House Bill 1401 for the 2017 General Assembly session, which begins Jan. 11. If approved, the bill would provide students, faculty members, lecturers or invited guests additional support for voicing their opinions on school grounds.
