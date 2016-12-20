Axelrod: Obama Sees Bushes as Model for Post-Presidency
President Obama plans to take after President George W. Bush and his father, President George H.W. Bush, when it comes to commenting on public issues, David Axelrod told CNN on Monday. "He often talks about the example of the Bushes, both Bushes as ex-presidents, who have been very discreet about how they've spoken on public issues since they left the White House.
