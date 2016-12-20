2016 - the worst year in memory?
THIS year feels like the ugliest, cruellest, most frightening year in history. Political norms and hegemonies have disintegrated, leaving us to flounder in the uncertainty of Donald Trump, Brexit and the clash of civilisations that is radical Islam vs. the west.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Only one former president is confirmed to atten...
|6 hr
|davy
|32
|Continuing battle with media, Trump avoids news...
|7 hr
|Quirky
|46
|Real reform is better than clemency at Christmas
|8 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Jamie Stiehm:: Not a Lot of Comfort or Joy as B...
|9 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Why Building the Wall Should Not Be Trump's No....
|Dec 21
|spud
|8
|Trump trashes CIA, dismisses evidence that Russ...
|Dec 20
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|93
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC