Watch powerful short film War Within about a gay Muslima s struggle with his sexuality
There are 4 comments on the Gay Times story from 13 hrs ago, titled Watch powerful short film War Within about a gay Muslima s struggle with his sexuality. In it, Gay Times reports that:
First in the WeAreOne+Together film series, short film War Within documents one gay mans internal battle between sexuality and faith. Director and musician Zaher Saleh beautifully shows one man's struggle with acceptance from his family, and learning to love himself.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Gay Times.
|
#1 4 hrs ago
That is DISGUSTING!
|
#3 45 min ago
Yet you obsess over homosexuality 24/7.
|
#4 37 min ago
So do you.
|
#5 30 min ago
Wrong. I have a social life outside of this forum.
Wish I could say the same for you gay hating trolls.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malta's Parliament set to legalize gay marriage
|2 min
|Gremlin
|1
|Jay-Z reveals his mother Gloria Carter is a les...
|18 min
|Gremlin
|3
|His church in Mississippi welcomes LGBTQ people...
|25 min
|Gremlin
|3
|Church of England activist calls for condemnati...
|28 min
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|7
|Govt to formally apologise to gay men convicted...
|30 min
|Alford A
|11
|Baker Who Refused Gay Couple Says Jesus Would D...
|36 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|27
|East Timor holds first LGBT parade, PM calls fo...
|38 min
|Gremlin
|1
|The Stonewall Riots Taught Gay Activists to Fig...
|53 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|23
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|26,118
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|51,261
|
|Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors...
|8 hr
|Wondering
|222
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC