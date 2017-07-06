WaPo Promotes Same-Sex Marriage Throu...

WaPo Promotes Same-Sex Marriage Through Coverage of Homosexual Rodeo

There are 8 comments on the NewsBusters.org story from 12 hrs ago, titled WaPo Promotes Same-Sex Marriage Through Coverage of Homosexual Rodeo. In it, NewsBusters.org reports that:

The Washington Post sports section is suddenly showing a lot of interest in unusual events. If you're saying there must be an agenda behind it, you're absolutely right! The Post's story on a homosexual rodeo follows the typical major metro daily script on liberal issues and people: portray them as sympathetic figures doing normal things.

Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#1 12 hrs ago
A gay rodeo....awesome!

Pope Ben Out To Pasture

Philadelphia, PA

#3 10 hrs ago
Rodeos get those animals jumping via cruelties.

Now, if you want to prod the gay cowboys with their consent, then that's kosher.
Pope Ben Out To Pasture

Philadelphia, PA

#4 10 hrs ago
The premise that single or married lgbt people don't actually do lots of "normal" things is, of course, a sign of a deep malady.

Henry

Helena, MT

#5 9 hrs ago
I feel sorry for the animals in that rodeo.
Pope Ben Out To Pasture

Philadelphia, PA

#7 6 hrs ago
Henry wrote:
I feel sorry for the animals in that rodeo.
But you're okay with abusing animals for sport in other rodeos...which, anyone who pays attention can see, also have a number of lgbt participants. Idiot.
Henry

Helena, MT

#8 5 hrs ago
I can't imagine that any Bronc wants some homo sitting their back.

Then again that must make them buck a lot harder to throw the queer off.

Henry

Helena, MT

#9 5 hrs ago
I bet the queers play with the bulls balls while they're in the shoot. They might even stick their d!cks up the bulls ass.

Pope Ben Out To Pasture

Philadelphia, PA

#10 3 hrs ago
Henry wrote:
<quoted text>
I can't imagine that any Bronc wants some homo sitting their back.
But you can obsess over why you would.

