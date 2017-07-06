WaPo Promotes Same-Sex Marriage Through Coverage of Homosexual Rodeo
There are 8 comments on the NewsBusters.org story from 12 hrs ago, titled WaPo Promotes Same-Sex Marriage Through Coverage of Homosexual Rodeo. In it, NewsBusters.org reports that:
The Washington Post sports section is suddenly showing a lot of interest in unusual events. If you're saying there must be an agenda behind it, you're absolutely right! The Post's story on a homosexual rodeo follows the typical major metro daily script on liberal issues and people: portray them as sympathetic figures doing normal things.
#1 12 hrs ago
A gay rodeo....awesome!
#3 10 hrs ago
Rodeos get those animals jumping via cruelties.
Now, if you want to prod the gay cowboys with their consent, then that's kosher.
#4 10 hrs ago
The premise that single or married lgbt people don't actually do lots of "normal" things is, of course, a sign of a deep malady.
#5 9 hrs ago
I feel sorry for the animals in that rodeo.
#7 6 hrs ago
But you're okay with abusing animals for sport in other rodeos...which, anyone who pays attention can see, also have a number of lgbt participants. Idiot.
#8 5 hrs ago
I can't imagine that any Bronc wants some homo sitting their back.
Then again that must make them buck a lot harder to throw the queer off.
#9 5 hrs ago
I bet the queers play with the bulls balls while they're in the shoot. They might even stick their d!cks up the bulls ass.
#10 3 hrs ago
But you can obsess over why you would.
