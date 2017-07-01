Turkish authorities ban transgender r...

Turkish authorities ban transgender rights march in Istanbul

There are 3 comments on the The Washington Post story from 18 hrs ago, titled Turkish authorities ban transgender rights march in Istanbul. In it, The Washington Post reports that:

The Istanbul governor's office said late Saturday that the eighth Trans Pride March would be banned, citing public order and the safety of participants and tourists. The governor's office said central Taksim Square was not designated for demonstrations and a valid application to hold the march had not been submitted.

Frederick

Ashburn, VA

#1 16 hrs ago
Way to go Turkish authorities!!!

Smokey 420

MontrÃ©al, Canada

#2 8 hrs ago
Frederick wrote:
Way to go Turkish authorities!!!
Mmm good hash.

Travis

Mountain View, CA

#3 7 hrs ago
I applaud the Turkish authorities!

