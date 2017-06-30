Tim Farron didn't handle gay rights questions well, says likely successor
Liberal Democrat former business secretary Sir Vince Cable has said party leader Tim Farron did not handle questions around gay rights and his Christian faith well during the election campaign. Sir Vince, who is widely expected to replace Mr Farron as Lib Dem leader, said the issue had led Mr Farron to quit in the aftermath of June's poll.
