This Lesbian Gynecologist Has Answers To Your Questions About Safe Sex For Queer Women
There are 1 comment on the Switched story from 17 hrs ago, titled This Lesbian Gynecologist Has Answers To Your Questions About Safe Sex For Queer Women. In it, Switched reports that:
Popular YouTube vlogger Arielle Scarcella released a video this week that features a sexual health professional discussing best practices when it comes to safe sex for queer women. Christine, a gynecologist who also identifies as a lesbian, talks about the different ways that women can engage in STI testing, misconceptions about STIs for women who have sex with women, and the ways in which queer women can have the safest sex possible.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Switched.
|
#1 12 hrs ago
Sickening.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racist and anti-gay bullying is on the rise in ...
|18 min
|Reggie
|1
|Turkey yelping is not homophobic
|19 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|2
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|22 min
|Junket
|13,649
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|27 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|51,290
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|31 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|26,136
|12-year-old girl comes out to her Mormon congre...
|1 hr
|Wondering
|174
|Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors...
|1 hr
|Wondering
|228
|The Stonewall Riots Taught Gay Activists to Fig...
|11 hr
|Standing My Ground
|25
|Baker Who Refused Gay Couple Says Jesus Would D...
|13 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS ch...
|28
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC