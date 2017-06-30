There are on the Switched story from 17 hrs ago, titled This Lesbian Gynecologist Has Answers To Your Questions About Safe Sex For Queer Women. In it, Switched reports that:

Popular YouTube vlogger Arielle Scarcella released a video this week that features a sexual health professional discussing best practices when it comes to safe sex for queer women. Christine, a gynecologist who also identifies as a lesbian, talks about the different ways that women can engage in STI testing, misconceptions about STIs for women who have sex with women, and the ways in which queer women can have the safest sex possible.

