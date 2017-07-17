The Stonewall Riots Taught Gay Activi...

The Stonewall Riots Taught Gay Activists to Fight Back

There are 23 comments on the Unicorn Booty story from 15 hrs ago, titled The Stonewall Riots Taught Gay Activists to Fight Back. In it, Unicorn Booty reports that:

These days, we take it for granted that June is Pride month, and that we celebrate the anniversary of the Stonewall riots as the start of the modern queer liberation movement. But for several years prior to Stonewall, LGBT activists held a very different event every year on July 4th: They were called the Annual Reminders, and they set the stage for the rallies and protests and parades that we know today.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Unicorn Booty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
First Prev
of 2
Next Last
Reggie

Colby, WI

#1 14 hrs ago
Calling all normal, decent people of America!!!

It is time we make a stand and fight back against the filthy sexual miscreants (LGBT) who have taken over our country!!!

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!!

TAKE IT TO THE STREETS!!!

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Imprtnrd

“What Goes Around, Comes Around”

Since: Mar 07

11,692

Kansas City, MO.

#2 14 hrs ago
Another keyboard warrior--Reggie. Take it to the streets big boy! LMAO. Go for it! Too funny.

Judged:

5

5

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

21,815

Location hidden
#5 11 hrs ago
Reggie wrote:
Calling all normal, decent people of America!!!

It is time we make a stand and fight back against the filthy sexual miscreants (LGBT) who have taken over our country!!!

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!!

TAKE IT TO THE STREETS!!!
LOL...sorry about your teeny weeny, dude....

Judged:

3

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frankie

Philadelphia, PA

#6 11 hrs ago
Imprtnrd wrote:
Another keyboard warrior--Reggie. Take it to the streets big boy! LMAO. Go for it! Too funny.
Shut your filthy mouth Queer. I'll smack the taste out of your mouth

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Imprtnrd

“What Goes Around, Comes Around”

Since: Mar 07

11,692

Kansas City, MO.

#7 11 hrs ago
Frankie wrote:
<quoted text>
Shut your filthy mouth Queer. I'll smack the taste out of your mouth
Oh look ANOTHER keyboard warrior! LMAO! Bring it big boy! Too funny.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Rose_NoHo

Since: Apr 11

48,459

Pomona, CA

#8 11 hrs ago
Frankie wrote:
<quoted text>
Shut your filthy mouth Queer. I'll smack the taste out of your mouth
And what taste will you put into it?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Rose_NoHo

Since: Apr 11

48,459

Pomona, CA

#9 11 hrs ago
Reggie wrote:
Calling all normal, decent people of America!!!

It is time we make a stand and fight back against the filthy sexual miscreants (LGBT) who have taken over our country!!!

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!!

TAKE IT TO THE STREETS!!!
I'm a straight chick.
The last thing I'd want to do is go to the streets and fight lesbians.
Let 'em do what they want.
Hey, the more lesbians, the more men for me.

Assuming you are a man because of your name...
Why would you want to spend time fighting with gay men in the streets?
I have my theory about this...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frankie Rizzo

San Leandro, CA

#10 10 hrs ago
Rose_NoHo wrote:
<quoted text>

I'm a straight chick.
You're an old relic.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Reggie

Colby, WI

#11 10 hrs ago
Rose_NoHo wrote:
<quoted text>

I'm a straight chick.
The last thing I'd want to do is go to the streets and fight lesbians.
Let 'em do what they want.
Hey, the more lesbians, the more men for me.

Assuming you are a man because of your name...
Why would you want to spend time fighting with gay men in the streets?
I have my theory about this...
Say what queer?

You want a piece of me? You want some of this?

Any time any place creep!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Reggie

Colby, WI

#12 10 hrs ago
Rose_NoHo wrote:
<quoted text>

And what taste will you put into it?
I'll fight you any place, any time queer!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Rose_NoHo

Since: Apr 11

48,459

Pomona, CA

#13 10 hrs ago
Reggie wrote:
<quoted text>

I'll fight you any place, any time queer!
Why more interest in fighting a "queer" than making love to a woman?
I have my theory...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Rose_NoHo

Since: Apr 11

48,459

Pomona, CA

#14 10 hrs ago
Reggie wrote:
<quoted text>

Say what queer?
I'm a straight chick.
Reggie wrote:
You want a piece of me? You want some of this?
Let me get out my magnifying glass...
Nah...
You might be interested in this, however.
http://penis-enlargement.com
Reggie wrote:
Any time any place creep!
Ppppptttt....
i'm a 60 year old woman, a towering 5 feet tall, and underweight according to some charts.
And you are challenging me to a fight?
I'm loving this.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Reggie

Colby, WI

#15 10 hrs ago
Rose_NoHo wrote:
<quoted text>

Why more interest in fighting a "queer" than making love to a woman?
I have my theory...
I dare you to post your real full name, full address and phone number,.

I will travel anywhere in the country to fight you!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Charlie Davis

MontrÃ©al, Canada

#16 9 hrs ago
Rose_NoHo wrote:
<quoted text>

I'm a straight chick.
The last thing I'd want to do is go to the streets and fight lesbians.
Let 'em do what they want.
Hey, the more lesbians, the more men for me.

Assuming you are a man because of your name...
Why would you want to spend time fighting with gay men in the streets?
I have my theory about this...
Start with it is fun beating gays to the curb,
knowing they will spend time in the I.C.U. makes my day

How did you feel when you aborted your children with a coat hanger?
See it is the same scenario.

Assuming you are a gay man seeing how you have a extra large penis.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Charlie Davis

MontrÃ©al, Canada

#17 9 hrs ago
Imprtnrd wrote:
Another keyboard warrior--Reggie. Take it to the streets big boy! LMAO. Go for it! Too funny.
um uh duh drool you are the dumbest .
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Rose_NoHo

Since: Apr 11

48,459

Pomona, CA

#18 8 hrs ago
Charlie Davis aka Reggie wrote:
<quoted text>

How did you feel when you aborted your children with a coat hanger?
See it is the same scenario.

Assuming you are a gay man seeing how you have a extra large penis.
I have an extra large penis but aborted my children with a coat hanger?
Whatever I said to trigger you must have been fan-fkn-tastic!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Rose_NoHo

Since: Apr 11

48,459

Pomona, CA

#19 8 hrs ago
Reggie wrote:
<quoted text>

I dare you to post your real full name, full address and phone number,.

I will travel anywhere in the country to fight you!
I notice you haven't posted yours. You haven't even registered with Topix.
And you use sock puppets.
Cluck..cluck...cluck

:)
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Reggie

Colby, WI

#20 8 hrs ago
Rose_NoHo wrote:
<quoted text>

I have an extra large penis
How big is your pen!s
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Rose_NoHo

Since: Apr 11

48,459

Pomona, CA

#21 6 hrs ago
Reggie wrote:
<quoted text>

I dare you to post your real full name, full address and phone number,.

I will travel anywhere in the country to fight you!
If I thought you had the gonads to go mano a mano, I'd set up a time and place with you.
Kind of a Catfight Club.
But I don't trust you. You'd bring a weapon, or other people to join you in the fight, so I won't.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Elvis

MontrÃ©al, Canada

#22 6 hrs ago
Rose_NoHo wrote:
<quoted text>

I have an extra large penis but aborted my children with a coat hanger?
Your a freak Rose everyone knows you're a freak. Tell me did the dead fetus taste like chicken?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
First Prev
of 2
Next Last

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 1 hr Donald D 26,120
News LGBT Community Has 'Raped' the Rainbow Says a R... 1 hr Donald D 6
Happy 4th of July 1 hr Frankie Rizzo 5
News 12-year-old girl comes out to her Mormon congre... 1 hr No Surprise 149
News Govt to formally apologise to gay men convicted... 2 hr Trump s Birtherex... 3
News Man wins lawsuit in China over forced gay conve... 2 hr Trump s Birtherex... 2
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr Terra Firma 51,273
News Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors... 3 hr General Zod 226
News Baker Who Refused Gay Couple Says Jesus Would D... 12 hr Wishfull Thinking 23
News Texas High Court Questions Right of Benefits fo... 18 hr As I see it 60
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,683 • Total comments across all topics: 282,244,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC