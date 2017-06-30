'The PrEP Project' Reminds Us It's OK to Laugh at Gay Sex
There are 18 comments on the Advocate story from 12 hrs ago, titled 'The PrEP Project' Reminds Us It's OK to Laugh at Gay Sex. In it, Advocate reports that:
Gay sex has been a serious, clinical subject filled with frightening data for generations. But Chris Tipton-King's new series The PrEP Project heralds a new era in the gay sex discussion.
Join the discussion below
|
#1 9 hrs ago
I don't think it's funny I think it's disgusting.
|
#2 8 hrs ago
Just look at that picture. That's sick. How could two men do that?
|
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
17,012
Location hidden
|
#3 6 hrs ago
Poor Melvin, life has passed you by and the only thing you can do day in and day out is post drivel on the gay threads. When was the last time you were actually outside, off your ass, and moving around? Sad old thing. The only thing you can do is "look at the pictures"!
|
#5 6 hrs ago
Why would you laugh at gay sex? It's not funny to see a man having sex with another man or young little boy.
|
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
17,012
Location hidden
|
#6 6 hrs ago
Do explain to everyone reading this thread, where was anything mentioned in the article about a "young little boy", Melvin/Theodore? The only person who continuously posts about underage boys is you, you sad, old, obsessed, simpleton.
|
#7 6 hrs ago
So obvious.
|
#8 5 hrs ago
Two men sticking their d!cks in each other's asses is no laughing matter but the disgusting result of severe mental illness.
|
#9 4 hrs ago
My God man!
|
#10 4 hrs ago
Tell us a meadow mowing/stealing the neighbors beers story Jade!
|
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
17,012
Location hidden
|
#11 4 hrs ago
Oh, Drunkizo, I leave that up to you since you have no life and nothing else to post about. Troll on, Topix is your life!! Bet you had a fantastical 4th of July cyber partying with your little troll buddy and boinking your imaginary midget hooker.
|
#12 4 hrs ago
Nah. Shot off illegal fireworks with my grand kids. Good beer buzz on. The young elementary school age Frankie likes to take a few snorts when his mom is not looking. The girls haven't developed a taste for it yet.
I took young Frankie out on the bay in my skiff. We shot off a whole crate of Mexican sky rockets. Very little law out there. No pesky buzzkill cops. If they do come around I say "Back off man I am a veteran" and they usually do! Cops love veterans. Most of them are veterans.
|
#13 4 hrs ago
Your obsession with something you call "disgusting" is flat out HILARIOUS.
|
#14 4 hrs ago
In other words you're harder than you've ever been in your life.
|
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
17,012
Location hidden
|
#15 3 hrs ago
Cute story, at least your imagination still works. But no one will ever argue that you couldn't spin bullshit!!
|
#16 3 hrs ago
Thank you. You'd be very surprised who I am. A least you show a little intelligence and learning ability now and can differentiate me from others. And you no longer think I am very straight poster on Topix who just "changes names and locations".
Have you been eating brain food or something? Your inner dope is not showing.
|
#17 3 hrs ago
The good old "You're gay!" insult eh? It's very dumb. Has a homophobe ever called you straight as an insult? hmmmmm.
"Oh yeah? Well you're straight!"
|
#18 2 hrs ago
I don't have to spend hours each day dreading that I might be str8 and thus defaming str8 people online while quite apparently lusting after their activities.
I didn't call any of the homophobic closet cases here "gay." No soup or sandwich for you.
|
#19 50 min ago
Nutcase, let me help you. When you call someone a closet case you're calling them gay. BTW, it makes me laugh every time you do it.
|
|
