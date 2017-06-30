Supreme Court Next Stop for Argument Gays Protected Under Title VII
The legal team behind a lawsuit seeking redress for a Georgia worker allegedly fired for being a lesbian is poised to seek review from the U.S. Supreme Court, potentially set up a decision establishing a nationwide prohibition on anti-gay workplace discrimination. The plan came about after the U.S. Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta refused on Thursday to rehear "en banc," or before the full court, a three-judge panel decision against Jameka Evans, a security guard who claims she was targeted for harassment and effectively terminated from her job at Georgia Regional Hospital for being a lesbian.
